Azealia Banks Denies Report She Was Evicted From Her Home After Owing Thousands of Dollars
Azealia Banks is calling cap on a report that she got evicted from a Florida residence for failure to pay rent.
Azealia Banks Objects to Eviction Claim
On Friday (July 5), Banks was the topic of discussion after X, formerly known as Twitter, blog thepoptingz reported that the Harlem, N.Y. rapper had been put out of her rental home in Miami. Banks bucked back at the report, which included court documents.
Azealia Banks Faces Eviction Suit
According to the court records obtained by AllHipHop, Isis Claro filed a motion for a final judgment of possession in a complaint against Azealia Banks on Tuesday (July 2).
"This eviction was filed because Tenant owes Plaintiff’s past due rent," Claro’s motion read. "Defendant filed an Answer thereby preventing a clerk’s default; however, Defendant failed to deposit rent into the Court Registry. Florida Statutes specifically state that in an action by the landlord for possession of a dwelling unit, if the tenant interposes any defense other than payment, including but not limited to the defense of a defective 3-day notice, the tenant shall pay into the registry of the court the accrued rent as alleged in the complaint."
The motion continues, "Failure of the tenant to pay the rent into the registry of the court or to file a motion to determine the amount of rent to be paid into the registry within 5 days … after the date of service of process constitutes an absolute waiver of the tenant’s defenses other than payment. And the landlord is entitled to an immediate default judgment for the removal of the tenant."
