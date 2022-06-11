Azealia Banks Gets Booed After She Throws Microphone and Walks Off Stage During Pride Month Performance

Azealia Banks got booed after she threw her microphone and walked off stage during her Pride Month performance last night.

On Friday (June 10), Azealia Banks was the headliner for the annual Wynnwood Pride event in Miami. According to a Twitter user, @misscostantino, who was at the event, the Harlem, N.Y. rapper showed up two hours late for her scheduled performance and the crowd was frustrated.

Banks, who performed topless during her brief set, rapped a few songs and then abruptly stopped performing. The Broke With Expensive Taste rapper then threw a tantrum detailing how the promoters allegedly were “fucking with her” about her set times and whether she was the headliner. But the audience wasn’t having it and started booing Banks and telling her to leave.

"I'm really not happy to be here," she boldly told the crowd as the cheers and jeers grew louder. "I’m trying y’all, but it’s difficult."

The 31-year-old artist muttered something else before her microphone was cut off. Banks then threw the mic to the ground and gave the audience two middle fingers before walking off the stage. She did get hit with a splash of water before security guards escorted her off stage. You can watch the videos below.

XXL has reached out to the organizers of the Wynwood Pride event for comment.

After her performance, Azealia Banks jumped on her Twitter page and explained why she abruptly ended her performance in a series of tweets. The rapper blamed the promoters and festival organizers for their alleged lack of professionalism.

"Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce," she tweeted. "Every tech rider in Azealia Banks’ history of live performance specifically states - no dry ice as I am EXTREMELY allergic to it. Photos will show massive clouds of dry ice which began to make me lightheaded to a point I could barely stand."

"I was originally booked for a 10pm set, which promoter moved to 1am, Completely inconveniencing every single member of my team," she continued. "A phone was thrown on stage - proof the festival could not afford licensed security, ancient equipment - and a pig in the front who had the audacity to spit water from his hpv lesion infested mouth."

Banks then accused Wynnwood Pride organizers of creating an event for a cash grab.

"An Absolute display of how Hispanic citizens in south Florida make poor attempts at selfish cash grabs by exploiting young undocumented gay boys for nightlife entertainment, or their own adult family members, for physical labor," she wrote. "Often paying them well below Florida minimum wage - (which is well below national average) exploiting both child and adult labor laws creating a Stockholm syndrome- delusionally cultish type of group mentality based in fear, false hope."

Banks concluded her Twitter rant by accusing the promoter of allegedly changing her set time much to her band's inconvenience and that her request of no dry ice onstage was not adhered to. Apparently, she’s allergic to dry ice.

In the end, Azealia Banks had a bad night.

Check out more photos and clips from Azealia Banks’ Wynnwood Pride performance below. *Caution: Nudity*