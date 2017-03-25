August Alsina Threatens to Beat Trey Songz’s “Goofy Ass”

Trey Songz's recent interview on The Breakfast Club opened some old wounds, with August Alsina now threatening to service the Virginia crooner with the fade over comments that Trigga made about him.

Trey and August's old issues came up briefly during the sit down, when Trey was asked about getting into altercations with his enemies. “August was talking crazy a couple years ago and I ain’t want to fight. I don’t want to fight,” he responded. “I want to get some money…There’s other people who got problems with me that I ain’t even address. I don’t want to fight nobody. That don’t prove nothing.”

The two singers had issues back in 2014, when the "I Luv This Shit" singer accused Trey of doing some foul stuff. The problem between the two seemed to be deaded, but apparently it has just been laying low.

Alsina has responded to Trey mentioning him on TBC, saying Songz can still get that work. "When niggas mention yo name in a interview talking bout catching fades but you already offered several fades years ago and will STILL gladly beat his goofy ass & then be cool later 🙂😒 @treysongz @breakfastclubam #NeverTalkingCrazyAlwaysTalkingTRUTH," he captioned a photo of himself on Instagram. "Stretch before you reach next time nigxa! And don't mention my name. (Back to the Real World, where real problems exist.)," he added.

Trey seemingly responded with his own post, uploading a photo of himself grinning on IG, with the caption. "I done told y'all people you can't have my joy! Don't take yourself so serious, cause I don't. 😂😂😂 God got me."

Check out both posts below.

Here Are the 2017 Hip-Hop Music Festivals You Need to See