Andre 3000 Found Wandering Around Airport Playing a Flute

André 3000 is probably one of the most elusive rappers in hip-hop, but he was recently spotted by a passerby playing the flute in the airport. No, it’s not a joke.

On Friday (June 14), journalist Antonia Cereijido jumped on Twitter to inform her followers that she'd spotted André playing a flute at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Initially, she was curious as to why a guy was playing an instrument for 40 minutes near her terminal. When she got a good look at him, though, she realized it was the OutKast rapper.

“I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS André 3000!!!” she tweeted.

Cereijido was able to get a photo with the André and she also says she had a brief convo with the rapper.

“Of course I didn’t say anything good,” she told a friend in another tweet. “Now I’m like...I should’ve talked about how good his verse on ‘Solo’ is. And how my mom once had a dream he taught our family to dance the hey ya dance and we had achieved the American Dream. W/E NO REGRETS.”

Either way, this is a cool reminder that if you hear someone playing the flute in the airport, it might just be André 3000.

Check out Andre 3000's photo op with a fan below.

