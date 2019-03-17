21 Savage Performs for First Time Since ICE Arrest: Watch

21 Savage still has legal issues to deal with but the show must go on. On Saturday night (March 16), the Atlanta rapper performed for the first time since being arrested and placed in ICE custody back in February. From the looks of things, it was lit.

The Slaughter Gang rapper performed for a packed crowd for 2019 spring break festivities at South Padre Island, Texas. 21 had the crowd going up as he performed songs from his catalog. He broke out older bangers like "No Advance" and "No Heart" from his Savage Mode EP with Metro Boomin. He also turned up on newer tracks like "A Lot" from his I Am > I Was album and "Don't Come Outside" from the Metro album Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

Getting back to performing had to be a welcomed distraction for the rapper who still has deportation hanging over his head after being accused by the government of being an illegal immigrant. The rapper recently said being kicked out of the country would be his worst nightmare. He is also being sued for $ 1 million by a promoter who claims he skipped out on a show.

On a more positive note, 21 recently announced an initiative to give 150 jobs to at-risk youth.

Check out footage and photos from 21 Savage's spring break performance at South Padre Island below.