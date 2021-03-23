21 Savage Claims He Paid $75,000 for His New Teeth After Getting Trolled

21 Savage's once gold-filled grill is full of pearly white teeth this week. Now, the Atlanta-based rapper has responded to critics who came for his new look after he debuted his upgraded smile via Instagram this past weekend.

On Monday evening (March 22), 21 tweeted, "I paid 75k I’ll be dammed if I let y’all say these teeth ain’t mine 😂."

21 Savage is referring to the image he shared on Sunday (March 21), which shows him sitting on what appears to be a beach chair, flaunting his $75,000 smile. While he didn't caption the photo, the rapper's Savage Mode 2 collaborator, Metro Boomin, wrote in the comment section of the post, "Very rare sell this as an NFT.” NFT is a non-fungible token used as a one-of-a-kind digital collectible.

Shortly after the former 2016 XXL Freshman showed off his new teeth, folks on social media began sharing their thoughts.

One person tweeted, "Idk how I feel about 21 savage new teeth."

Another user typed, "21 savage still not cute to me big pretty teeth or not."

There were others, however, who were supportive of 21's decision. A fan wrote, "So 21 Savage took out his gold teeth and umm... a difference it made!!."

21 Savage joins a number of his rapper peers like DaBaby and Lil Yachty, who recently turned over a new leaf and copped a new smile for several thousands of dollars.

Either way, it's good to see that 21 Savage can handle being the center of a joke after teasing YK Osiris earlier this year over the singer's questionable two-toned Gucci outfit. The two-piece jacket with non-matching pants, which 21 likened to a designer suitcase, was a topic of conversation on social media at the time when producer Mustard even chimed in.

As for 21 Savage's new teeth though, take a look below to find more reactions from trolls and supporters of the rapper's new smile.

