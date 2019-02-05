21 Savage’s Mother Calls Out People Laughing at Son’s Arrest

21 Savage's mother is fed up with all the jokes that have flooded the Internet in the days following her son's ICE arrest. On Monday (Feb. 4), the rapper's mother Heather Joseph broke her silence about her son's immigration struggles and shamed everyone who cracked jokes at 21's expense.

"It's a damn shame when we live in a world where people thrive off and feed negative energy.. laugh at others who are going through real life challenges, fighting for their lives & freedom...sick of it! However, in the end people will see! This too shall come to pass. Free 21 Savage," Joseph wrote in her Instagram story.

The Saint Laurent Don has been in custody at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center since Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 3). ICE officials claim the rapper is actually a native of the U.K., and that he has been in the U.S. illegally for over a decade. Earlier today (Feb. 5), 21's co-manager Justin “Meezy” Williams gave fans an update on the rapper's current condition.

"Just got off phone wit Savage ... he is in lockdown for 23hrs of the day no tv or any communication besides our 10 min phone calls," Meezy said in a tweet. "Everything I’ve told him that has been happening made him happy & makes this time fly by thank y’all for the support."

Check out the post from 21 Savage's mother for yourself.

Instagram