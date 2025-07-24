2025 XXL Freshman Cypher With Gelo, Ray Vaughn, Eem Triplin, Samara Cyn and YTB Fatt

After 2025 XXL Freshman Class members BabyChiefDoIt, Ian, 1900Rugrat, Lazer Dim 700, Loe Shimmy and Nino Paid showed their mettle in the first Freshman cypher, it's time for Ray Vaughn, Samara Cyn, Eem Triplin, Gelo and YTB Fatt to step up over a beat produced by Cardo Got Wings.

Tennessee rapper Samara Cyn comes in hot. "God gave me this rap/Came in a Freshman but, bi**h I'ma mack/Cool little voice, little Nelly Furtado/Racks on me with a face like a model," she brags.

Top Dawg Entertainment signee Ray Vaughn follows up with a blistering verse that shows off his impressive breath control. "I"m scared to know where I go when I die/I been lighting sh*t up like the Fourth of July," he snaps. "I'm from where we see death, but don't nobody cry/Ain't got a tool better grab a supply."

West Memphis, Ark. native YTB Fatt keeps it street while representing his hometown of West Memphis, Ark. "Bruh know I came here with a drum/Too f**king rich to fall in love/Outside, pop the Don."

Johnstown, Pa. rep Eem Triplin catches wreck over the Cardo production. "Do a temp check on me, I ain't like these ni**as/Hot head, I'll get up right with a ni**a/I'll get in your mind like a psychic/Separate Eem from the reset like a hyphen, ni**a."

Chino Hills, Calif. rhymer Gelo wraps things up with his big presence and baritone delivery. "Move, b***h, get out the way/I feel like I'm Ludacris when I'm speeding on the E-way/You bi**hes so new to this, been the realest way before my B-day."

