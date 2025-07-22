2025 XXL Freshman Cypher With BabyChiefDoIt, Ian, 1900Rugrat, Lazer Dim 700, Nino Paid and Loe Shimmy

An XXL Freshman Class rollout isn't complete without seeing the rappers step into the cypher. With Mean Comments, solo freestyles and ABCs in the can, it's time to watch the members of the Class put on over a bass-heavy track from this year's producer Cardo Got Wings. First up are BabyChiefDoIt, Ian, 1900Rugrat, Lazer Dim 700, Loe Shimmy and Nino Paid.

Florida rep 1900Rugrat takes the mic first and spits menacing bars in his Florida drawl. "You shooting, missing, why you bricking?/I put 30 in the Chrissy like my name was John Legend," he raps. "Me and gang just like the Beatles, might go out like John Lennon/Bout a hour from the Ls, I told my play I'm five minutes."

Chicago's BabyChiefDoIt is up next. Though he's the youngest Freshman on the set, he kicks grown man bars. "F**k the ’net if they say anything, I'm 14, 15 and 16/I'm 17, 18, 19, 20, young, but the h*es still show me they ti**ies," he snaps. "I like my sh*t slim and pretty/Five-feet tall, but I still get jiggy."

Atlanta rapper Lazer Dim 700 is next up to bat. "Supreme dripping, my drip is trim/Headshot, I shoot above the rim," the Georgia rapper raps. "F**k ni**a say he popped out, we ain't see him/Satisfaction when bananas getting peeled/On vacation but I still got the steel."

Fellow Florida rhymer Loe Shimmy slides in on flex mode. "I don't give a damn/I walk in double XL Ricky, bi**h, I'm Ricky'd down," he raps. "I spent bout 10 just on these boots and 10 just on these pants/I got like 10 inside my jacket, I'm high demand."

Maryland spitter Nino Paid goes biographical during his time to shine. "I miss pops, I wish I could call him, but as long as he looking down on me, I'm good," Nino states. "We used to steal out stores, ’cause I ain't really have nothing to eat/You grab cheese, you grab bread and one of y'all ni**as steal the meat/That's how it was, did that for some weeks."

Last but not least, Ian gets on the mic and spits from the heart. "It was just me and my laptop thuggin' until everyone else came asking for guap/I couldn't see it back then but once this sh*t gets ugly, it just don't stop," he spits. "I got plans, opinions and real feelings, I never could be no prop."

Check out the first 2025 XXL Freshman Cypher below and stay tuned for the next one later this week.

Watch BabyChiefDoIt, Ian, 1900Rugrat, Lazer Dim 700, Loe Shimmy and Nino Paid's 2025 XXL Freshman Cypher