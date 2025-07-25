Nino Paid Arrested for Vehicle Theft Charges in Maryland

Nino Paid was arrested for vehicle theft charges in Maryland yesterday.

Nino Paid Arrested in Maryland

On Thursday (July 24), a photo of Nino being taken into custody went viral on social media. In the picture, which can be seen below, Nino is shirtless and being led away in handcuffs. What looks like a group of heavily armed S.W.A.T. team members are standing nearby.

Why Was Nino Paid Arrested?

According to police records obtained by XXL on Friday (July 25), the rapper, born Jacquwan Andrews, was booked in Prince George's County, Md., for two charges: unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of over $25,000 to under $100,000. The 2025 XXL Freshman was released on his own recognizance on Friday. His trial date is listed as Sept. 26. Details surrounding the arrest and legal matter are scarce at this time.

XXL has reached out to Nino Paid's team and the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office for comment.

This is not Nino's first time getting in legal trouble over a stolen car. During a 2024 interview with DJ Smallz, Nino recounted being arrested in the past for driving a stolen vehicle. During his XXL Freshman ABCs, Nino also touched on the topic of stolen cars being a thing of his past.

"That's what we used to be doing. We used to be in them," he said. "We ain't gotta go back to that no more."

Check out the viral photo reportedly showing Nino Paid being arrested below.

See Nino Paid Being Taken Into Custody After Being Charged With Vehicle Theft