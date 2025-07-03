The ABCs of Life According to the 2025 XXL Freshmen

It's time to get more acquainted with the leaders of the new school that make up the 2025 XXL Freshman Class. After Samara Cyn, Ray Vaughn, YTB Fatt, BabyChiefDoIt, 1900Rugrat, Gelo, Loe Shimmy, Eem Triplin, Lazer Dim 700, Nino Paid and Ian all clapped back at the haters in the Mean Comments, there's another way their personalities shine. Get ready to learn more about these rappers letter-by-letter in their ABCs.

The premise is simple. It's a word association game in which each Freshman goes through the entire alphabet and shares the first thing that comes to mind for each letter. It's a simple way to get familiar with each member of the class, who hail from diverse backgrounds and locations, and learn something new about them in the process. Their off-the-cuff answers range from hilarious to heartbreaking and everything in between, and give fans a look behind the rapper and into the person.

Each Freshman gives insight into their past, present and future goals with 26 answers. It's not as easy as it sounds, but it's highly entertaining.

Ray Vaughn gives a nod to his rap battle opponent, reps for the home team and shares a story of riding in the back of a U-Haul. BabyChiefDoit breaks down his Zoo Life mantra, gives a PSA against Xans and reveals his real name. Eem Triplin shares a wild fan story, highlights his producer side and spits game by speaking in nothing but Z's. And Ian didn't take part in the ABCs this year.

See ABCs from Ray Vaughn, BabyChiefDoit and Eem Triplin below and stay tuned for the rest of the Freshmen to go through their rap-related letters later this week.

Watch Ray Vaughn's ABCs

Watch BabyChiefDoit's ABCs

Watch Eem Triplin's ABCs