Get Tix to the 2025 XXL Freshman Class Party at LIV on Sunday in Miami

School's out for summer, but the 2025 XXL Freshman Class is showing up for a good time to celebrate their career success with a party at LIV Miami Beach this weekend.

2025 XXL Freshman Class Will Be at LIV on Sunday

The 2025 XXL Freshmen are the artists shaping the next era of hip-hop, and they're bringing their turnt energy to LIV on Sunday (Aug. 3). Cop tickets to hear the sounds of Gelo, Eem Triplin, Ray Vaughn, Lazer Dim 700, BabyChiefDoit, Samara Cyn, 1900Rugrat, Loe Shimmy, Ian, YTB Fatt and Nino Paid.

The party starts at 11:30 p.m. over at the famed LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Florida. Come dressed to impress because no one wants to get left at the door. This is a 21+ event, so a valid government-issued ID is required. Now that all that info is out of the way, it's time to talk tickets. Prices range from $61.97 for general admission to $304.43 for a VIP experience. And if a table situation is preferred, prepare to spend between $1,000 and $6,000.

It's a once-in-a-lifetime cost to party with hip-hop talent that truly stands out. From bars to vibes, this Class has it all, and their music will be heard in the building to set the tone this weekend. Tickets for the 2025 XXL Freshman Class party at LIV on Sunday Aug. 3 can be purchased here.

Check out the flyer for 2025 XXL Freshman Class party below.