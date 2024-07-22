2024 XXL Freshman Cypher With BigXthaPlug, BossMan Dlow and Maiya The Don – Watch

The 2024 XXL Freshman Class season is coming to an end, which means the cyphers are finally here. Kicking off this year's first lyrical showcase are BigXthaPlug, BossMan Dlow and Maiya The Don. As each rapper spits their resonant bars over a gritty trap beat courtesy of producer Southside, it's more than obvious why these three made it into the Freshman Class.

Dallas native BigXthaPlug leads the charge by using his booming baritone to remind haters he is already top five in his city. "See really I'm kinda the biggest, they call me BigX, baby, if you didn't know/If he naming top five in the city and don't mention me then he play with his nose," BigX spits.

"Mr. Beat the Road" BossMan Dlow throws in some big flexes next as he brings his signature woozy flow to the Freshman cypher. The Florida rhymer also bites back at the naysayers. "I'm in traffic driving f**kin' G-Wagon like a Honda/Ni**as hate ’cause they ain't nothing/F**k them ni**as, I'm rich as f**k/You looking for me, I'm cooking up," he serves.

Building off that momentum is Maiya The Don, who closes out the cypher with a few messages for critics counting her out. "B**ches tryna count me out and that sh*t ain't addin' up, huh/This the fifth cypher I smoked this year, I still ain't passed the blunt, huh/Ever since I hit the scene, I got all these bi**hes gagged," Maiya spits.

With another impressive cypher on the way this week, It's clear the 2024 Freshman Class is truly not like us. Take a look as these three 2024 Freshmen put their bars to the test in the video below.

Watch BigXthaPlug, BossMan Dlow and Maiya The Don Rap in the 2024 XXL Freshman Class Cypher