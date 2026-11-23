2 Chainz is lucky and grateful after surviving a terrifying car accident with his custom Cybertruck.

On Sunday (Nov. 22), the Atlanta rapper shared an alarming video on his Instagram Story documenting the aftermath of a crash involving his custom orange Tesla Cybertruck. Filming from the ground and grunting in pain, Chainz captured footage showing severe damage to the vehicle, including what appears to be a torn-off front axle and a damaged rear tire.

It also looks like his truck missed a fire hydrant before it crashed into a utility pole. Additionally, both the driver's-side and the backseat airbags were deployed, which probably saved 2 Chainz from suffering more severe injuries.

According to reports, it appears the accident may have happened after 2 Chainz and his son, Halo Epps, attended a basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. XXL has reached out to 2 Chainz's team for comment.

2 Chainz debuted his custom orange Telsa Cybertruck in July of 2024. In the video below, the "I'm Different" rhymer highlighted some of the unique features, such as custom 24-inch Forgiato wheels designed specifically for the truck and a wolf-theme decal.

Despite his car accident, it looks like Deuces is on the mend because he's been posting videos and photos on his IG about his upcoming collaborative project with DJ/producer Statik Selektah. The duo's new joint album, Playaz Only Live Once (POLO), will arrive via digital streaming platforms on Dec. 4. The 18-track collection features guest appearances from T.I., Young Nudy, Mary J. Blige, CeeLo Green, Erykah Badu, Leon Thomas, Westside Gunn, and more.

Check out 2 Chainz's alarming post-car-accident video below.

See 2 Chainz's Video of His Wrecked Orange Tesla Cybertruck

Watch 2 Chainz's Video Showing Off His Orange Tesla Cybertruck in 2024

See the Tracklist for 2 Chainz and Statik Selektah's New Collabo Album Playaz Only Live Once

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