2 Chainz’s Restaurant Shut Down for Violating Coronavirus Guidelines

2 Chainz's Atlanta restaurant has been forced to shut its doors while closing out Memorial Day weekend.

According to police records obtained by XXL on Tuesday (May 26), the Georgia native's Escobar Restaurant & Tapas establishment was shut down by state police for violating coronavirus guidelines. In a police report from the Georgia State Patrol, a complaint was made on Sunday (May 24) at around 12:45 a.m. that the restaurant was "not utilizing any social distancing practices and were over capacity of the 10 patrons per 300 square feet." The manager on shift at the time received a warning. The report also states that the manager had the customers leave and closed the restaurant.

A second complaint was made hours later at around 11:20 p.m. The manager, a different person from the one who received the prior warning, was aware of the complaint that already had been made. The police report says the officer entered the establishment and saw the same guidelines being violated. The manager at the time advised the restaurant's security to shut down and asked all the patrons to leave.

2 Chainz reopened the doors to his Escobar Restaurant & Tapas eatery on May 5, about two weeks after the state's governor Brian Kemp announced his plans to reopen Georgia on April 24 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to getting back to its regular business operations, 2 Chainz's restaurant was open for takeout orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

XXL has reached out to a rep for 2 Chainz for a comment.