Quarantine Has Rappers Doing Things We Don’t Usually See Them Do

The coronavirus pandemic has caused citizens around the globe to ease up the pace on many aspects of their everyday lives. This especially pertains to those living in the United States, who have been adhering to government advised stay-at-home orders to stop the illness from spreading. As a result, some of your favorite rappers have shown sides of themselves that they may not typically display on social media amid the current quarantine.

Rappers are known to promote their music, show off their new drip or their latest whips on their IG pages, but this time around, members of the hip-hop community have given fans a glimpse into the parts of their lives that aren't always under the microscope. Some rhymers are in daddy mode while others are making meals in their lavish kitchens.

Diddy, who is a father of six, treated his IG followers to an episode of "Camp Combs." The two-minute Instagram video shows the mogul embracing the great outdoors while playing games like Connect 4 with his children and their friends, as they hang out in a tent that appears to be set up in his backyard.

Swizz Beatz has also been spending time with his family during the quarantine. The Bronx, N.Y. native uploaded an image of himself making artwork with his children and wife, Alicia Keys.

Guapdad 4000 took some time to feed his "pets that are completely real and not imaginary."

G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha-T, who is expecting a child with his wife Virginia, cooked up a meal of steak and potatoes for his wife on Mother's Day (May 10).

Take a look at other rappers who have been showing other sides of themselves while home during the pandemic.