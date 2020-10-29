Employee at 2 Chainz’s Nightclub Shot and Killed After Dispute Over Admission Price

An employee who worked at 2 Chainz's nightclub in Atlanta has been shot and killed.

A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to XXL on Thursday (Oct 29) that an adult male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest at Members Only Lounge early this morning. Officers arrived at the scene of Chainz's club around 2:20 a.m., following a dispute that took place over admission fees. The employee, who was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, died from his injuries.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that a dispute arose over admission fees to the nightclub and the victim, who was an employee of the lounge, was shot," a rep for the Atlanta PD told XXL in a statement. "Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the man was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 27-year-old Caleb Culbreath.

2 Chainz reportedly owns the restaurant with business partner Mychel "Snoop" Dillard. According to the Georgia Secretary of State Business Search, the lounge was registered under Dillard Hospitality Group, Limited Liability Company in July of 2019.

The venue's website says that Members Only Lounge "offers a space to relax in class and sophistication among Atlanta’s professionals and socialites."

The nightclub also offers VIP treatment via a membership, which can be applied for online. The membership includes iInvitations to exclusive Members Only functions, access to Members Only membership lounging area, private locker with personalized brass name plate, complimentary hookah with purchase of bottle service, access to exclusive monthly events ranging from Lunch & Learns, networking functions, private events and more, freedom to place full orders in advance to be ready upon arrival, $100 complimentary tab the month of your birthday, a gift from 2 Chainz during your birthday month, which can be concert tickets, 2 Chainz branded merchandise, or VIP entry to 2 Chainz events, etc."

Members Only Lounge isn't the only business venture the rapper has in Atlanta. He also owns two Escobar Restaurant & Tapas locations with Dillard as well.

XXL has reached out to reps for 2 Chainz for a comment.