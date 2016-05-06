2 Chainz Thinks Justin Bieber Is Part of the Reason Actavis Lean Got Banned

2 Chainz is a fan of the finer things in life, including $38,000 hats and top notch merchandise. He's also a fan of the popular lean brand Actavis, and as a guest on N.O.R.E.'s Drink Champs podcast, he explained why the brand has received added scrutiny recently and as a result is in shorter supply.

"They have fake Actavis. They have fake everything. And so I don’t drink red, green, all I do is drink Actavis," he said, explaining that the product, which was banned in April 2014, will turn pink when mixed into a beverage. "So when they said they were going to stop making Actavis way back when…Once Justin Bieber and a few other artists of high caliber started getting caught with this kind of drink. It started being something that they would post online so in my opinion, the company shut down, gave a warning that they’re shutting down. When they gave that warning, I didn’t believe them, but I kinda did. Because the price went up. So I bought a little extra."

He then explains how he doesn't drink lean everyday but that being in Miami presented an occasion for him to partake. "It was the Beyonce tour, I had to perform for that. I had a video shoot with Lil Wayne yesterday, I know I gotta be geeked up to be around this nigga."

Wayne and Chainz dropped their joint album ColleGrove back in March and had released a video for "Bounce" shortly after. Check out the conversation between Chainz and N.O.R.E. up above.

