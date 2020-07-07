Young Thug Fires Back at Pusha-T: “Do That Sh!t on Your Own Song”

Young Thug has fired back at Pusha-T, continuing a back-and-forth between the two rappers that stems from a leaked Pop Smoke song where Push subliminally dissed Drake.

Thugger responded in an Instagram story on Tuesday night (July 7) where he, among other things, questioned why Push would use a Pop Smoke song to sneak a diss at Drizzy. "You came and put some bullshit on a n***a who's resting in peace's music. Tryna' fuck up a n***a whole vibe 'cause you feel this is the perfect platform." He later added, "Do that shit on your own song."

Thug is firing back at Pusha's IG story posts from yesterday afternoon (July 7), in which he explained the details of the purported diss on "Paranoia."

"Aye @youngthug couple things: 1. Don't feel bad, nobody knew what the verse was about," he wrote. "The label heads that stopped it didn't even know. They only assume because he told them! The same way he told about the Ross "Mayback 6" verse. And if he'll tell record executive abt rap verses, God only knows what else he'll tell! I don't deal with police work. Police rappers or Police Niggas."

In following posts, King Push said, "2. @youngthug, you were the last verse added to the song that's only because you requested it. 3. And most important @young thug, just so we are clear...I would never look or need your respect for what it is I bring to this rap game."

This all comes after Young Thug said he doesn't respect Pusha-T's verse on the leaked record because neither he, nor Gunna, who is also featured on the track, have anything to do with Pusha and Drake's feud.