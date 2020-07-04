Pusha-T Appears to Go After Drake on Leaked Pop Smoke Song

A leaked Pop Smoke song with Pusha-T appears to feature the Virginia rapper taking shots at Drake.

The song, titled "Paranoia" and also featuring Young Thug and Gunna, was supposed to appear on Pop's posthumous Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon album when it was released on Friday (July 3). King Push's verse may feature some jabs at Drizzy.

"You know reality bites/It's chess not checkers/Those empty threats only sound good on your records/If the patois is not followed by blocka/It's like marked for death Screwface, without the choppa/Let 'em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra," Pusha begins, possibly poking fun at Drake's constant use of foreign dialect and referencing the 2018 incident when several men rushed the stage during a Daytona Tour show in Toronto at the height of Pusha's beef with Drizzy.

"Only to find the blade, flyin' back through LaGuardia/I might even buy a home out in Mississauga," Push adds, referencing a city near Drake's hometown of Toronto. "On my walls, half scrawls of Tshabalala's/Many doors, that are sprawled, they my il nana's/Make a call, she gon' crawl, Bad Gyal Patra/I'm involved then absolved, I am Godfather, hush."

Steven Victor, the head of Pop Smoke's label Victor Victor Worldwide, confirmed the song's existence on Friday. He noted on social media that its absence was caused by a glitch and said the song would be added to the LP.

Pusha-T and Drake's beef reached a fever pitch in 2018, when the two traded jabs on wax. Push put out the infamous "The Story of Adidon" track, on which he exposed Drizzy for having a child unbeknownst to the world. Things have simmered since then, but it looks like Pusha-T might still have something to say.

Steven Victor via Instagram