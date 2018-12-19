Young Dolph is currently on a promotional run in the U.K. so he had to visit Tim Westwood’s radio program on Capital Xtra. The MC brought his Paper Route Empire artist Key Glock along for the ride as well.

As per usual when artists come on Westwood’s show, they have to spit a hot freestyle. For Dolph and Glock, the veteran radio DJ picked the perfect beat. The Memphis duo had to deliver a freestyle over Project Pat’s classic song “Cheese and Dope” from his 2001 album, Mista Don't Play: Everythangs Workin’.

Dolph’s eyes lit up when he heard the beat and said, “This motherfucker is Memphis right here.” Shortly after, the Role Model MC started rapping right off the top of his dome.

“Be your own boss /Be your own shooter/I love pretty young bitches/But I might fuck a cougar,” he rapped, adding, “We in the U.K., we in the U.K./Fucking with Tim Westwood on a Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Key Glock repped his hometown during in his freestyle. “South Memphis youngin/But I’m out in London/It’s all good in the hood, I’m chillin’ Westwood,” he rhymed.

Young Dolph had a busy year as he dropped several videos from including "Slave Owner" from his Niggas Get Shot Everyday EP.

Watch Young Dolph and Key Glock's freestyle session on Tim Westwood's show below.