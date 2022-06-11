A detective in the YNW Melly murder case believes that the rapper was “likely the shooter” in the deaths of two YNW affiliates.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Detective Christopher Williams might possibly be called on by the prosecutors to testify that he believes YNW Melly, born Jamell Maurice Demons, was likely the triggerman who fired the fatal shots that killed two YNW crew members Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

Det. Williams, who conducts shooting reconstructions approximately 50 times a year, supervised the shooting reconstruction analysis in the YNW Melly murder case and concluded that the “shooting was not a drive-by shooting because the vehicle did not have any tears.” Williams determined that the defendant—YNW Melly—more than likely fired the shots, not co-defendant YNW Bortlen, born Cortlen Henry, based on his analysis.

For YNW Juvy specifically, Williams alleges that the gun was fired from eight inches or less from Thomas Jr.'s' face.

Both Melly and Bortlen initially claimed that Juvy and Sakchaser were killed in a drive-by shooting. But investigators later determined the two men were murdered inside the Jeep Compass they were riding in with Melly and Bortlen.

YNW Melly has been locked up at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. since February of 2019. The South Florida rapper is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Meanwhile, co-defendant YNW Bortlen was released on $90,000 bond in May of 2020, but was arrested in April 2021 for violating the terms of his bond. He is also charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of accessory in the killings. Bortlen will be tried separately.

A trial date for YNW Melly’s case has not yet been set. YNW Bortlen's next court appearance will be in July

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly’s attorney for comment.