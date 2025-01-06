YNW Melly Cuts Off All His Dreadlocks as He Appears With New Haircut in Court

YNW Melly has cut off his dreadlocks after nearly six years in jail.

YNW Melly Gets Haircut

On Monday (Jan. 6), YNW Melly appeared in court for a hearing in connection to his double murder trial. Notably, the South Florida rapper's dreadlocks have been cut. In the video, which can be seen below, Melly enters the courtroom wearing a red jail suit. His long dreads previously flowing down his back have been snipped and he is instead rocking a wild afro. It also looks like he recently received a lineup.

YNW Melly Sues for Freedom While Awaiting Double Murder Retrial

Next month will mark six years since YNW Melly has been in custody and charged with the murders of his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams following a late-night recording session. His first trial ended in a hung jury last July. His second trial is set to begin on Sept. 10, 2025.

In November of 2024, Melly sued the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida for cruel treatment and asked for his immediate release. Melly claims his Constitutional Rights have been violated in jail. Judge Melissa Damian responded to the suit and ordered the BSO to respond to Melly's claims with an explanation for why he should not be freed on bond until his second trial.

Today's hearing was postponed until Tuesday (Jan. 7), as the judge gave Melly more time to decide if he wants to continue with his legal team amid an investigation of his lawyer for witness tampering.

See YNW Melly's new haircut and his latest court hearing below.

Watch YNW Melly Attend the Latest Hearing for His Double-Murder Case

See YNW Melly's New Haircut