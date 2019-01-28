Over the weekend, the late XXXTentacion‘s girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, welcomed their son, Gekyume Onfroy, into the world. Now we've seen the first photo of her newborn baby.

On Monday (Jan. 28), X’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, shared a photo of the baby on her Instagram page. The photo, shown below, is a close-up of Onfroy’s feet and not much else. She wrote in the caption, “Little Foot” and added a brown baby emoji.

On Saturday night (Jan. 26), X’ mom used her Instagram story to announce that X’s baby son was born. She posted a brown baby emoji and simply wrote, "Yume has officially arrived." Gekyume, or the nickname Yume as Cleo calls him, arrived three days after what would've been the late rapper’s 21st birthday on Jan. 23.

X's reps released a statement after the birth announcement. It reads, "XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Jenesis Sanchez are thrilled to announce the arrival of baby boy Gekyume Onfroy—born January 26, 2019. We’re happy to confirm that baby and mother are healthy.”

The statement continues, “Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means 'a different state' or 'next' universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love."

XXX’s producer John Cunningham was one of the first people to announce that Gekyume was about to come into the world last week. "it’s baby week 👼🏽," he tweeted last Monday (Jan. 20).

Congrats again to X’s family on their new arrival. Check out Onfroy’s feet below.

Cleo_OhSoJazzy Via Instagram