XXXTentacion’s Brother Sues Rapper’s Mother Again, Claims She’s Hiding X’s Estate’s Money in Fake Companies

XXXTentacion's half brother, Corey Pack, has filed another lawsuit against the late rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (May 21), Pack filed paperwork in the Circuit Court of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Fla. on May 14, accusing XXXTentacion's mother, who oversees the rapper's estate and his Bad Vibes Forever record label, of transferring money from X's estate to the holding and other companies she created.

On the paperwork, Pack is labeled as a beneficiary of X's trust as of Nov. 7, 2017, and his own irrevocable trust is dated for March 4, 2019. He is also entitled to 25 percent of the assets belonging to XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy.

In the legal filing, Bernard is additionally accused of attempting to "further defraud, delay, hinder and frustrate" her son's half brother and his ability to "recover the beneficial interest in such assets."

The document also notes that the complaint is "an action for monetary damages, equitable relief and an accounting regarding matters in excess of $30,000, exclusive of interest, cost and attorneys' fees within the exclusive plenary jurisdiction of the Circuit Court."

Last summer, Corey Pack's mother, Jodi Kavney, filed a lawsuit on her son's behalf against Bernard, accusing her of transferring over $11 million in assets to herself, which allegedly belongs to Pack.

According to legal documents, XXXTentacion left behind more than $50 million following his tragic death on June 18, 2018. The funds were to be handled by X's mother through a trust. Fifty percent was designated to X's company, Bad Vibes Forever, LLC, which Bernard controls as well.

Pack was given 25 percent of the trust while X's other brother, Aiden Kerr, also received 25 percent.

Corey Pack appears to have had issues with X's mother for some time. Last month, he revealed that his access to the former 2017 XXL Freshman's mausoleum has been revoked. Although Pack shared the news on April 10, he said the situation actually took place a year prior on the anniversary of X's death. Last month, Pack posted a video on Instagram, showing that his key to the mausoleum no longer worked, preventing him from entering the rapper's resting place.

XXL has reached out to Corey Pack's attorney for a comment on this matter.

