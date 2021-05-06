XXXTentacion’s Estate to Sell His Unreleased Songs as NFTs

Some of XXXTentacion's unreleased music will be available soon through an NFTs (non-fungible tokens) sale.

On Thursday (May 6), it was announced that XXXTentacion's estate, run by his mother Cleopatra Bernard, and his manager, Solomon Sobande, a.k.a. Solomon Sounds, have partnered with Yellowheart to release unofficial songs from the late rhymer through an exclusive NFTs collection. Yellowheart is a non-fungible tokens marketplace for music and ticketing, which accepts cryptocurrency and credit card payments.

The cover artwork for the unreleased tracks were designed by Stephen Bliss, the artist and illustrator responsible for the Grand Theft Auto video game artwork. GTA was also XXX's favorite game.

The sale of the NFTs collection, which also contains unseen footage from X's 2017 Revenge Tour, begins on May 10 at 12 p.m. EST and ends on May 15.

Yellowheart will be offering proceeds from the former 2017 XXL Freshman's NFTs collection to the XXXFoundation, a nonprofit that XXXTentacion's mom and manager launched following his passing.

Josh Katz, founder and CEO of Yellowheart, said in a statement, "As a company driven by fans and artists, our mission is to partner with musicians to create meaningful and impactful collections through a sustainable NFT minting system that is better for the environment. This is why partnering with XXXTentacion’s team for this drop to pay homage to his footprint on the history of hip-hop, as well as continue his work giving back through the XXXFoundation, was a no brainer."

Sobande also told Rolling Stone in a report published today that there will be five songs included in XXXTentacion's NFTs drop. “Although they were all big on SoundCloud, we never had the opportunity to monetize them or bring them off platform,” he said. "Some of these songs aren’t even on his SoundCloud page anymore. There are just the remnants of them being reposted. These were the songs that built his career and led up to the explosion he had."

The XXXTentacion collection, organized by Yellowheart, comes nearly three years after the rapper was shot and killed outside a motorcycle shop in Florida. He was 20 years old.

The beloved artist joins a number of other rappers who have benefitted from the NFTs wave such as Jeezy, Curren$y, A$AP Rocky, Eminem and more.

Check out the visual announcement for XXXTentacion's exclusive NFTs collection below.

