XXXTentacion’s ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ Lyrics

"Bad Vibes Forever" arrived in 2019 as part of the release of XXXTentacion's fourth and final LP. The song is also the title track from the beloved rapper's posthumous album, which was the second LP released following his death in 2018 after Skins. The former 2017 XXL Freshman linked with Trippie Redd and PnB Rock, also former XXL Freshmen, to create the cut, on which the rhymers croon harmoniously about love.

Produced by John Cunningham, "Bad Vibes Forever" is the third single from the album and contains over two minutes of melodies and acoustic guitar strums. The track, which has amassed over 36 million views on YouTube, also snagged the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Dec. 21, 2019.

Check out the lyrics to XXXTentacion's "Bad Vibes Forever" below.

CHORUS: XXXTentacion

Ooh-ooh-ooh, got you grindin' all on that

Ridin' on that thang, make a young nigga eyes roll in my brain

What we gon' do-ooh-ooh? I can barely keep control

Catch the vibe with me, get the feel with me, vibe with me

Ooh-ooh-ooh, got you grindin' all on that

Ridin' on that thang, make a young nigga eyes roll in my brain

What we gon' do-ooh-ooh? I can barely keep control

Catch the vibe with me, get the feel with me, vibe with me

VERSE 1: Trippie Redd

I said, "Hey, put your pride right to the side" (Yeah)

I can waste your time or I can change your life, I said now

Oh-oh-oh, shawty, where you goin'?

I just need one moment, so baby, keep your focus

I said, stay, stay, babe

Stay, stay with me

Stay, stay, babe

Please don't run away, please don't stray away

CHORUS: XXXTentacion and PnB Rock

Ooh-ooh-ooh, got you grindin' all on that

Ridin' on that thang, make a young nigga eyes roll in my brain

What we gon' do-ooh-ooh? I can barely keep control

Catch the vibe with me, get the feel with me, vibe with me

(Oh yeah)

VERSE 2: PnB Rock

Ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah), I can barely keep control (Control)

When you're grindin' all on me, bitin' all on me

Girl, you take my soul, yeah (Yeah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, you look like the girl of my dreams (Dreams)

My heart is on lock and the key (Key)

It's right in your pocket, you see

All sex, no stress (Stress)

I ain't tryna hold you back (Back)

Ice on, who bought you that? (Ice)

Don't want you to go out sad (Sad)

Girl, you know I'm fallin' for you (Yeah)

And girl, you know I'm all in for you (Yeah)

And I'm in love with you-ooh-ooh, everything you do-ooh-ooh

CHORUS: XXXTentacion

Ooh-ooh-ooh, got you grindin' all on that

Ridin' on that thang, make a young nigga eyes roll in my brain

What we gon' do-ooh-ooh? I can barely keep control

Catch the vibe with me, get the feel with me, vibe with me

See the video for XXXTentacion's "Bad Vibes Forever" with PnB Rock and Trippie Redd below.

