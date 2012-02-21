XXL & Live Mixtapes Present Juvenile’s Mardi Gras Mixtape [Download Now]

XXL and livemixtapes.com are proud to present Juvenile and DJ Smallz's new mixtape Mardi Gras, just in time for the New Orleans holiday.]

The 11-track offering features cameos from Rick Ross, UTP members Skip and Wacko and Mannie Fresh, who also serves as a producer on the disc.

Peep the tracklisting below:

1) Mardi Gras Intro

2) Power ft. Rick Ross

3) All My Life

4) Mardi Gras

5) That Gangsta Shit ft. Skip

6) Sip Champagne

7) Ya Sleeping On Me

8) Black Card Music ft. Skip

9) Ready Or Not ft. Skip

10) Sweet Love ft. Mannie Fresh

11) Take My Breath

12) Rejuvenation Outro

13) Betcha I Don't Cry No More ft. Skip