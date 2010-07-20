XXL Announces Nationwide Tour With Rémy Martin

XXL is proud to announce our first nationwide concert series, sponsored by Rémy Martin, coming to fans this summer.

Featuring such big name acts as Twista, Clipse, Wale, Trina and Three 6 Mafia, among others, the tour will be making stops in Miami, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

Trina will kick off the festivities at Miami’s Cameo on Tuesday, July 27 at 11 p.m. The next day, the tour will hit DC, where Wale will be holding down his hometown at Club District at 10 p.m. Then, as previously reported, Twista and Clipse will be performing the following day, July 29, in Chicago at The Shrine at 10 p.m. XXL LIVE’s busy week rounds out on Friday, July 30, as Three 6 Mafia will be hitting Key Club Hollywood at 8 p.m. in LA. All shows are 21-and-over.

Further concert announcements are on the way for dates in San Francisco as well as a very special XXL 13th anniversary concert in New York City.

Keep an eye on XXLtour.com and XXLMag.com for more updates and information on how to get tickets. —XXL Staff