XXcLusive: Tru-Life Paid $300K To Leave Def Jam, Still Roc-ing W/ Jay-Z

After responding to XXL's milk carton via YouTube earlier this week, Tru Life caught up with XXLmag.com to explain his situation with Def Jam and Jay-Z.

Tru, who signed with Roc La Familia, Jay-Z’s world music subsidiary imprint under Roc-A-Fella, explained his new relationship with the label since Hov's departure from the Roc's parent company, Def Jam.

"I was Roc-A-Fella all day first off, let's get that clear,” the L.E.S. rapper told XXL. “I signed to Roc La Familia but I was always Roc-A-Fella. I was just Latin, but when that folded it was easy, they just moved me over to Roc-A-Fella. I'm a smart business man so when I found out Jay-Z was gonna leave - cause I got the heads up, cause that's my big homie - I didn't wanna stay there either at Def Jam.”

“As far as Def Jam is concerned, I didn't wanna be in an upside down situation,” Tru continued. "I had seven deals on the table before I took that deal and I only took it because of Jay-Z. So I felt like if he's leaving, I wanna leave too.”

But don’t get it twisted. Tru made it clear he got paid before he packed up. “It was also in my contract that if they didn't put out my album, they had to give me $300,000," Tru revealed. "So being the smart businessman that I am I took that $300K, they did it under the radar so nobody really knew, but I been was off of Def Jam for a while. We did it before Jay-Z actually left. I left Def Jam, but I'm still with Roc-A-Fella, I'm still with Jay-Z. Me and Jay was just out in Vegas balling out, spending stacks. You can ask Jay." - Elan Mancini with additional reporting by Anthony Roberts.

Stay tuned for a full-length Tru Life feature coming soon on XXLmag.com.