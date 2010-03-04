Outkast rapper Big Boi spoke with XXLMag.com recently about his upcoming and long overdue album Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty.

“The album is done,” says Big Boi. “Right now I’m just shooting videos. I’ma shoot a video for just about every song on the album. I shot like five videos so far, for the past three weeks. I’ve been editing those videos… it’s coming man it’s coming. I know everybody’s been waiting and I’m anxious to give it to them. But it will be here soon. Trust me.”

As previously reported, Sir Lucious Left Foot was initially set to drop in 2008, but has faced several delays since. In late 2008 he released the video for “Something’s Gotta Give” with Mary J. Blige and many other cuts have also hit the net including, “Ringtone,” “Dubbz” and “Royal Flush” with Raekwon and OutKast partner-in-rhyme Andre 3000.

However, it seems the ATLien’s got more in store. “I got the singles figured out, it’s a couple of options. I have a song called ‘Tangerine’ that may be a single and a song called ‘Shutter Bug’ that was produced by Scott Storch that may be the single so, it’s definitely on the way, it’s coming and I have webisodes and a whole bunch of fun things for the consumer to get an insight on what I’ve been doing and just about me; showing them all about me.”

Big says the album will feature Andre three stacks, Jamie Fox, B.o.B., and Sleepy Brown. Fans can also expect production by Scott Storch, Lil’ Jon, Organized Noise and myself.

Although there is still no date set for the album release, Daddy Fat Stacks says that the album should drop in a couple of months and describes it as “Action-packed! It’s a funky, wild ride and I’m ready to let it go!”

In the mean time, Big Boi is featured on “Tightrope,” a new single with Janelle Monae. —Brooklyne Gipson