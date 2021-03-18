Is Wiz Khalifa on The Masked Singer?

Wiz Khalifa fans and viewers of The Masked Singer are trying to figure out if the Pittsburgh rapper is the latest celebrity to appear on the TV show.

On Wednesday evening (March 17), a tall, colorful chameleon performed Nelly's 2000 hit song "Ride Wit Me" on the top-secret singing competition show. If you're unfamiliar with the premise of The Masked Singer, which airs on Fox, celebrities face-off against one another and perform hit songs while their identities concealed. The man behind the chameleon costume sounds like Wiz Khalifa and while it isn't confirmed yet, people seem to agree.

"Where they at? Where they at?/Where they at? Where they at?/Come on, now/If you wanna go and take a ride with me/We three-wheeling in the fo' with the gold D's/Oh, why do I live this way?(Hey, must be the money!)/If you wanna go and get fly with me/Ride around in the back of the Benz-E/Oh, why must I feel this way?(Hey, must be the money!)/In the club on the late night, feeling right/Looking, trying to spot something real nice/Looking for a little shorty I noticed so that I can take home," the masked singer raps in a snippet from the episode.

The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and also stars celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, who try to guess the masked singer's identity based on clues given to them. The judges then vote for their favorite act alongside an audience and the least favorite performer has to remove their mask and reveal themselves.

The winners of the first four seasons were T-Pain as "Monster," comedian Wayne Brady as "Fox," R&B singer Kandi Burruss as "Night Angel" and country singer LeAnn Rimes as "Sun."

As previously mentioned, The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Take a look below to check out the snippet of the latest celebrity on The Masked Singer, which people are pretty confident is Wiz Khalifa.

