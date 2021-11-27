Will Smith Says He Once Pranked Jada Pinkett Smith by Showing One of Her Sex Scenes to His Grandmother

Will Smith once pulled an awkward prank on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith by showing his grandmother one of the actress' sex scenes.

The rapper-turned-actor appeared on the latest episode of Britain's The Graham Norton Show, which aired on Friday (Nov. 26). During the show, Will Smith recalled the wild moment in which he decided to provide some high jinks for Jada's first meeting with his grandmother. "My grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus," Will relayed. "Because she didn't know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived, my grandmother would be watching the love scene."

Will could possibly be referring to Jada's steamy love scene with Allen Payne in the 1994 film Jason's Lyric. "When [Jada] walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, 'When I was growing up, people didn't have to take their clothes off to make a movie,'" Will added.

He said Jada pulled him to the side later and asked him why he pulled the stunt. "I said, 'I promise you it's funny. Maybe not now, but one day, this is going to provide us with years of joy,'" Will added. "We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn't chuckled once!"

Will has been promoting his new film, King Richard, and his book, Will, which has revealed some honest details about the couple's relationship. In the biography, Will admits to having raging jealously over Jada's friendship with Tupac Shakur. He also says he used to vomit after having an orgasm due to a psychosomatic reaction.