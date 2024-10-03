Who Is Jaguar Wright, the Woman Making Scandalous Claims About Diddy, Jay-Z and Others?

Hip-hop has been frothing with scandal in the wake of Diddy being arrested and indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Salacious, negative rumors about Diddy and other celebrities have been swirling for years. One person who has been peddling wild claims against Puff, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and others has been singer Jaguar Wright.

Who Is Jaguar Wright?

A New Jersey native, Jaguar Wright is a singer who got her start in the 1990s. She has released two albums, Denials Delusions and Decisions in 2002, and the 2005 follow-up Divorcing Neo 2 Marry Soul. Prior to that, she toured with The Roots. Wright also performed as a backup singer on Jay-Z's 2001 MTV Unplugged performance. She sang on the song "Heart of the City (Ain't No Love)." In the past few years, however, Wright, 47, has become most known for stirring controversy.

Some of Jaguar Wright's Claims

Jaguar Wright has made scandalous claims about many people over the last few years.

In May of 2024, Wright accused 50 Cent of being in a sexual relationship with Soulja Boy.

In May of 2024, Wright claimed Nicki Minaj leaked alleged audio of Meek Mill and Diddy having sex.

In May of 2024, Wright claimed Justin Bieber and football player Odell Beckham Jr. had a sexual encounter.

In June of 2024, she claimed she has seen a sex tape of Megan Thee Stallion giving Nicki Minaj fellatio.

In October of 2024, Wright did an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored she called Jay-Z a monster who has thousands of victims, and accused Hov and his wife Beyonce of "keeping people against their will" and "putting people on planes while their unconscious, just like Aaliyah got on that plane unconscious."

It's worth noting, there is no basis for Wright's claims. She has her own issues. Her mental health has been called into question. In January of 2023, she was arrested after allegedly assaulting her husband, who claimed she also threw their son's ashes out of a window during the incident. This past June, she was arrested again for theft in Texas. At the time, she claimed the arrest was false and an attempt to silence her. It doesn't appear to have worked.

Watch Jaguar Wright Make Claims Against Diddy and Jay-Z