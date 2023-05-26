Westside Gunn Donates $10,000 to Funeral of Buffalo Woman Featured on WWCD Album Cover

Westside Gunn is footing a large amount of the bill for the funeral costs of the Buffalo, N.Y. woman who was featured on the cover of Griselda's 2019 WWCD album.

Clara "Claire" Gomez, the woman highlighted on the album art for Griselda's debut studio album recently passed away. A GoFundMe page was started to raise funds for her burial costs on Wednesday (May 24).

"Hi my name is Joe. I am the nephew to Clara Gomez aka 'Claire' in Buffalo," the description of the GFM account reads. "I am fundraising so she can be laid to rest close to her sister (my mother) like the fa"mily wants. I want to thank everyone for their condolences and for aiding my Aunt over the years. I know she was a thorn in everyone's side at times but the love for her from everyone really means a lot to our family. Please donate if you can if not please at least share this to someone you know. Every bit helps."

Westside Gunn came through with a $10,000 donation to the kitty. He shared proof of his contribution on Twitter on Thursday (May 25).

"BURY MY BABY IN STYLE," Westside Gunn captioned the screenshots, along with praying hands, crying face and heartbreak emojis. "#RIPCLAIRE the LEGEND."

Shady Records / Interscope Shady Records / Interscope loading...

Gomez's Death

According to the Buffalo News, Gomez, described as a "longtime panhandler," was killed after being struck by an SUV on Tuesday night (May 23). According to police, the driver of the SUV was being pursued by another car whose driver was shooting at them. The SUV's driver lost control and struck Gomez, killing her. The alleged shooter has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. Gomez was 58.

WWCD

WWCD dropped on Nov. 19, 2019 and was some rap fans' first introduction to the Griselda outfit of Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine. The LP was released through the group's deal with Eminem's Shady Records and featured guest appearances from Em, 50 Cent, Raekwon and more. The album art shows a black and white headshot of Gomez wearing a skull cap.

See Westside Gunn's Sizeable Donation to the Funeral of the Woman Who Was Featured on the WWCD Album Cover Below