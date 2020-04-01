Suigeneris’ Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Though Suigeneris is just old enough to drive, the 16-year-old artist’s excursion through hip-hop has been a couple years in the making. In 2017, at the tender age of 13, the San Jose, Calif. native achieved viral status after releasing the single “Pull Up,” on which the baby-face rapper rhymes about some explicitly adult content. What seemed like a troll move was actually the start of a movement. He completed his debut project, The Cheat Code, the following year.

The video for his 2018 single, “Now,” featuring Lil Skies, has scored over 5 million views and resulted in Sui touring with Skies. His 2019 release, Suinami, featuring Sui's sing-song, Auto-Tune-filled musings and guest appearances from NLE Choppa and TJ Porter, proved that despite his age, Sui was not kidding around. His latest effort, Demons N Angels, dropped in March and he has new music on deck.

