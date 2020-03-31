Sleepy Rose’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Sleepy Rose first appeared on rap's radar in 2018, with his bop “Mhhm.” The Georgia native then followed up strong in 2019, with racks like “Where You From” and the BabyTayRose-assisted “Brazy Sory 2.0,” which popped off on platforms like YouTube and SoundCloud. Last year, the 21-year-old rapper delivered his first full-length project, Tellnya, featuring collaborations with the likes of Rich The Kid and 2 Chainz and presented more bangers like “Stick” and “Knocking Doors Down.”

In late 2019, 2 Chainz announced that he had partnered with Atlantic Records to introduce his T.R.U. imprint. A T.R.U. representative, Sleepy Rose popped out on a few of the squad’s singles featured on their group album, No Face No Case. He can be heard cruising on tracks like “Shoot It Out,” "Georgia” and “Woo,” the latter of which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times on YouTube.

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

Once you've voted, head over to XXL’s YouTube page to take a look back at the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.