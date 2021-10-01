Vado and Saigon to Compete in M.C. W.A.R.’s New World Order III Battle Rap Event

Hip-hop fans can get a front-row seat to watch Vado and Saigon & Charlie Clips and Oun-P compete at the New World Order III battle rap event this Sunday.

On Sun., Oct. 3, Harlem rhymer Vado and Brooklyn MC Saigon with DJ Kay Slay will take their talents to Center Stage in Atlanta at 3 p.m. to battle each other in a lyrical showdown. The two rappers are set for the challenge, which will last three rounds. The event, presented by M.C. W.A.R., will feature a day of 11 live battles and 22 battle rappers. Tickets are available to see the event in-person here or you can purchase a virtual ticket via pay-per-view for $49.99 here.

While Vado, Saigon, Charlie Clips, and Oun-P headline as the main event, other New World Order III battles include Big T vs. E Ness, Swave Sevah vs. Bigg K, Marv Won vs. Chef Trez, Snake Eyez vs. Young Kannon, J Murda vs. Uno Lavoz, Lotta Zay vs. JP Cali Smoov, LL Coogi vs. Reggie P ADV, Floss Da Boss vs. LI The Mayor and AR16 vs. P.A.Y.N.E. Da Squad Boy.

New World Order III will be commentated by New Jersey-bred lyricist Rah Digga and legendary mixtape and radio personality DJ Holiday, hosted by veteran MC and pioneer in the battle rap culture Poison Pen, and will feature a performance by Philly's own Beanie Sigel.

M.C. W.A.R., battle rap’s oldest league, has been producing battle rap events and content since 2002, including the Keith Murray vs. Fredro Starr battle. Their mission is to inspire rappers to be masters in their community.

Check out New World Order III this Sun., Oct. 3 at Center Stage in Atlanta or pay-per-view. Watch Vado and Saigon prepare for the New World Order III battle rap event below. Stay up to date with the event at @MCWARLLC Instagram and Twitter.

This editorial advertisement is presented by M.C. W.A.R.