UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55 – Report

Kangol Kid of the pioneering hip-hop group UTFO (Untouchable Force Organization) has reportedly passed away following a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The MC's death was reported by Rolling Stone on Saturday (Dec. 18). The passing comes after Kangol, born Shaun Fequier, was diagnosed with stage four cancer colon cancer back in February. In March, he appeared on PIX 11 News in New York City and spoke openly about what he was dealing with. In recent months, however, his health appeared to deteriorate, though he remained in good spirits. Last month, he underwent another surgery at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

D.I.T.C.'s Diamond D confirmed the death on social media, sharing a photo of Kangol Kid on Instagram along with the caption, "Sleep in Peace Legend 🙏🏽 Kangol #UTFO Those of us who remember when roxanne roxanne 1st dropped can tell you how HUGE that one song was and how fast it blew up In the streets. Part of that reason was its authenticity because it sounded like a park jam with mcs spittin over big beat. Salute Kangol rest in power."

Contemporary rapper Big Daddy Kane also acknowledged Kangol Kid's passing on IG. "You made history with UTFO and Roxanne, Roxanne is such a monumental song. Rest Well King!!!" Kane captioned photos of the late rhymer.

Kangol Kid started entertaining as a break dancer before UTFO broke into rap. The group, also consisting of Educated Rapper, Doctor Ice and Mix Master Ice, are famously etched in hip-hop lore with the 1984 single "Roxanne, Roxanne," which sparked one of rap's first public beefs, the Roxanne Wars, with Marley Marl protege Roxanne Shanté. UTFO would go on to release five albums from 1985 to 1991, with Kangol Kid later producing and songwriting for other acts. Educated Rapper of UTFO also died of cancer in 2017.

Kangol Kid is survived by his wife Tajiri and children Felicity, Tatiana, Jasmine, Amancia, T. Shaun, A.J. and Giovanni.