Ugly God Drops Freestyle Over Lil Pump’s “Butterfly Doors”

Ugly God is prepping to drop his debut album, but first he delivers his new freestyle over Lil Pump's new banger.

On Sunday (Jan. 6), the 2017 XXL Freshman posted his first verse of 2019 over the Gucci Gang rapper's latest song "Butterfly Doors." The one-minute long freestyle serves as a reminder of the warm-up EP he delivered last year and his upcoming debut album Bumps & Bruises, which is coming soon.

"Bitch bad to the bone/ Hate me now, but don’t be sad when I’m gone," Ugly God raps in the intro. "Took a break but i'm back in my zone/I keep real never cap in my songs."

Last month, the "Boom!" rapper uploaded the artwork for B&B and another untitled project. The Bumps & Bruises cover features a cartoon version of Ugly God and a lizard look at the effects of introspection. According to the Houston rhymer, the album will hold "[sixteen] beautiful tracks full of rage."

The cover for the untitled project features vintage photo of Ugly God as a child in front of his family's Christmas tree. There aren't a lot of details about the 11-track project readily available at the moment, but he previously hinted at two separate EP's in his stash titled It's Gonna Be One Ugly Winter and 777 so it could be one of the two.

Listen to Ugly God's freestyle over Lil Pump's "Butterfly Doors" below.