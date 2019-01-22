The legend continues. One month after Tupac Shakur's NSFW drawing of him and his previous girlfriend having sex went up for sale, the drawing has officially been auctioned off for a hefty sum.

According to a report TMZ published today (Jan. 22), the pornographic drawing sold for more than $21,000. 10 potential buyers put in bids for the drawing, but In the end, the colorful work of art was sold to a wealthy man in his 60s for $21,155.75.

The Shakur estate put Pac's hand-drawn pornographic illustration of himself having sex with his girlfriend Desiree Smith up for auction before Christmas. According to Steiner Auctions, Tupac crafted the drawing and specialized envelope for it during his incarceration at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, N.Y. more than 23 years ago.

This drawing is far from the first 'Pac belonging to be auctioned off. Back in November, two love letters 'Pac wrote back in high school were put up for auction. Back in 1985, Pac wrote a couple of letters addressed to a young lady named Averel while he was a freshman at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore, Md. In the first one, Makaveli introduces himself. In the second he puts the mack down. Averel sold the documents to internet auction house Moments in Time, who have dealt a number of pieces from the late rapper in the past.

Check out the NSFW artwork created by Tupac Shakur here courtesy of TMZ.

