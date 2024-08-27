Troy Ave Released From Prison After Serving Six Months

Troy Ave is a free man after spending six months in prison.

Troy Ave Released From Prison

The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper announced his freedom from behind bars in a post on Instagram on Monday (Aug. 26). In the post, which can be seen below, Troy is posted up outside Rikers Island Correctional Facility in The Bronx. He stands in front of a red Lamborghini Urus and holding a large bag a cash in one hand. He captioned the post, "Ya Boi Home."

According to New York Department of Corrections records, Troy, born Roland Collins, was released on Aug. 22. XXL has reached out to Troy Ave's attorney for comment.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

Troy Ave Serves Six Months of One-Year Sentence

Back in February, Troy Ave turned himself in to serve one year in prison for his role in the infamous 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza in New York City where his bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter was shot and killed.

The incident started with a confrontation between Troy and podcaster Taxstone in the green room of the venue that turned violent. Troy Ave was initially charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident after surveillance video surfaced that showed him shooting a gun in the venue, though he claimed self-defense. Last March, Taxstone was found guilty of shooting and killing McPhatter. Troy reportedly agreed to testify against Tax in exchange for a lesser sentence and eventually pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Check out Troy Ave celebrating being released from prison below.

See Troy Ave Announcing His Release From Prison