Travis Scott Launches Merch Collection With PlayStation

Travis Scott is on a roll with his merch collections this year.

Following the announcement of Travis Scott's partnership with PlayStation last month, the Houston rapper has dropped an extensive clothing and accessory capsule collection with the gaming company just one day after the official release of their latest console, PlayStation 5. Today (Nov. 13), the rapper unveiled the collection on his official website.

The collection, which is available for purchase on shop.travisscott.com, contains an array of items ranging from T-shirts, crewnecks and hoodies to a beanbag chair, duffle bag, neon sign and much more. The item prices are anywhere between $42 to $800.

On the website's homepage, above the merch items, is Travis Scott's Nike Dunk collaboration with PlayStation. The Nike Dunk Low Cactus Jack x PlayStation sneaker is not for purchase. Instead, the site is doing a sweepstakes, in which five people will be selected to win the shoe after submitting personal information such as their email address, first and last name, zip code and shoe size.

The "Franchise" rapper has done several partnerships this year, but he has only produced merchandise with two of the brands: PlayStation and McDonald's. For Travis' joint effort with McDonald's, he actually dropped two different merch collections to coincide with his personalized meal that was available from Sept. 8 to Oct. 4.

Last month, PlayStation announced that the former 2013 XXL Freshman has joined the gaming system company's family as a creative partner.

"I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team," he said about the new gig. "Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!"

Take a look below to find all of the items Travis Scott is offering on his website in conjunction with PlayStation.