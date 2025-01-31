Top Dawg Entertainment Execs Accused of Sexual Misconduct in New Lawsuit

Top Dawg Entertainment execs Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith and Brandon Tiffith are being accused of sexual misconduct in a new lawsuit.

TDE Execs Sued

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Jan. 31), the lawsuit was filed on Dec. 3, 2024, by two women who are suing anonymously in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit includes claims of sexual battery, sexual assault, sexual harassment and unpaid wages.

According to the suit, "Plaintiff Jane Doe was hired to perform public relations and marketing services for TDE. During the course of her performance of work for TDE, she was subject to inappropriate workplace behavior, including sexual harassment and assault by officers and executives of the company."

The second plaintiff, listed as Jane Roe, is a friend of an artist signed to TDE. She alleges she was "sexually harassed twice by TDE employees, one of whom gave her alcohol (despite her being underage) in an attempt to further sexual advances," while staying at a home owned by TDE.

The suit claims TDE’s leadership knew about these instances of sexual abuse but took no action. TDE Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith, President Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith and employee David Harrell are listed as defendants in the suit.

The two women are seeking a trial by jury as well as unspecified punitive damages.

In a press release put out on Monday (Jan. 27), the accusers' attorney Shounak S. Dharap of Arns Davis Law offered the following statement about the suit. "This lawsuit presents a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation in the entertainment industry. Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced, and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court.”

XXL has reached out to reps for Top Dawg Entertainment for comment.