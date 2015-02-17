Silkk the Shocker Drops Charge It 2 Da Game Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Feb. 17, 1998: New Orleans rapper Silkk the Shocker, on this day, dropped his second and most commercially successful album, Charge It 2 Da Game.

As the brother of rapper/entrepreneur Master P, Silkk the Shocker had to constantly prove himself as an MC on No Limit Records — a mission he accomplished with the undeniable success of Charge It 2 Da Game.

The 20-track album was almost fully produced by Beats by the Pound, a renowned production collective also known as The Medicine Men, who were responsible for countless hits that the No Limit Soldiers amassed during their heyday.

Charge It 2 Da Game was buoyed by some big time singles. The first, "Just Be Straight with Me," featured Master P and Destiny's Child, and reached No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the second would prove to be even stronger. "It Ain't My Fault," featuring Silkk's label-mate at the time, Mystikal, was the follow-up single that would become one of the NOLA MC's defining songs. The track peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and laid the groundwork for a follow-up song, It Ain't My Fault, Pt. 2," which popped up on Silkk's next album, Made Man and featured Mystikal once again.

Considered to be his most successful project, the southern rapper's sophomore LP debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and claimed the No. 1 spot for Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. It also sold about 300,000 copies in its first week. Just one month after its release, Charge It 2 Da Game became certified platinum by RIAA.