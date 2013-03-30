Onyx Drop Their Debut Album ‘Bacdafucup’ – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

March 30, 1993: Queens group Onyx released its debut album Bacdafucup.

Although the group first formed in 1988, it wouldn't be until 1992 that the group would sign a record deal. After adding rapper Sticky Fingaz - the cousin of then-existing member Fredro Starr - to the roster, Onyx released its single "Throw Ya Gunz" to critical acclaim and commercial success. The song caught the attention of Def Jam Records, who signed the group and promised them an album.

A year later, Onyx would release Bacdafucup to widespread commercial success. Sporting the singles "Slam," "Shiftee" and the aforementioned "Throw Ya Gunz", Bacdafucup was certified platinum within seven months of its release.

Watch Onyx's "Slam" Video Below

Listen to Onyx's Song "Shiftee" Below