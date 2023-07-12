TiaCorine’s 2023 XXL Freshman Freestyle – Watch

TiaCorine's approach to music is one that comes with instrumental training. She played the flute and was in the band in high school. So, the sounds heard in her breakout tracks like "FreakyT" or "Lotto" aren't by chance. It's intentional. The Winston-Salem, N.C. rapper takes pride in her artistry, songwriting ability, versatility and much more. Tia is easily in her own musical pot of gumbo, with rations of rap, sprinkles of rock, dashes of new school and old-school sounds and pinches of melodies. All of which have led to her 2023 XXL Freshman freestyle, where her lyrics takes center stage.

The 30-year-old rapper, one of the newest inductees into the 2023 XXL Freshman Class, is braggadocious with hers. If there's anyone that thinks they can one up TiaCorine, she suggests to try again. But let it be known that there's no arguing or debates involved because the truth is as it stands. Tia is that girl. In her freestyle, the the rising artist rhymes swiftly. Not as fast a rap vets like Twista or Busta Rhymes, but there's speed to her flow. One that she's displayed on some of her prior efforts.

"I'ma get to the cheese like a vato/Shorty can't smoke without fonto/I'ma light this b***h up in conto/You could f**k with my n***a, I got more/I ain't trippin', I ain't f**kin' no broke h*es," she raps.

TiaCorine maintains confidence in her bars, and states that her crew is always ready as well. "And my b***hes is strapped, they cut holes/And I'm beating that b***h give her combos/And I'm killin' and chillin' in Sambas/You wanna argue? Go talk to your mama/I get money, don't f**k with the drama/Is our commas and money in common?" Tia spits.

The multifaceted talent has been dropping music since 2019, and her first project, 34Corine, arrived in 2020. That offering contains her hit "Lotto," which currently has over 10 million streams on Spotify. The track received the remix treatment from fellow North Carolina native DaBaby, and appears on The Saga of 34Corine, her 2021 follow-up project. "Luigi," another notable song, sits on her sophomore project as well.

In September of last year, Tia released I Can't Wait, which includes "FreakyT," the track responsible for her virality this year. An undeniable smash that had social media in a chokehold, it has more than 25 million streams on Spotify. iIt's safe to say that number isn't finite. Earlier this year, TiaCorine unleashed the remix to "FreakyT" with former 2020 XXL Freshman Latto. The two united offer the perfect combination of complementary flows and cadences. The road is endless for Tia, who is hitting the road to perform this summer and delivering an untitled EP in the coming months.

Check out TiaCorine's 2023 XXL Freshman freestyle below.

