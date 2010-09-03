T.I. & Tiny Busted With Ecstasy, Tests Confirm

The test results are in concerning the pills found in T.I.’s vehicle on Wednesday night’s (September 1) arrest in West Hollywood and according to tmz.com, the ATLien and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, were in possession of ecstasy.

The news comes as Tip is en route to his hometown of Atlanta after him and his new bride each posting $10,000 bail early Thursday morning.

The Grand Hustle general is currently on three years probation following his return just five months ago on a federal gun charges. He has yet to be officially charged in the case and it is still uncertain how this latest encounter with the law will affect him legally.

According to the Associated Press, his probation officer can either recommend that the terms of Tip’s probation change—as in taking more drug tests or drug counseling classes—or revoke Tip’s probation altogether, which would put him back behind bars.

"The probation office is in the process of determining what happened and will make a recommendation regarding Mr. Harris when they have all the facts," Atlanta’s top federal law enforcement official, Sally Yates, told the AP.

U.S. District Judge Charles Pannell Jr. who presided over his federal gun case will make the final decision.

Yesterday, one of T.I.’s attorney’s, Dwight L. Thomas, told XXLMag.com that he is hopeful of the rap superstar’s chances. “I think the best thing for us to do is to adequately investigate the circumstances and the facts and remain optimistic that whatever has happened will be favorably resolved.”

—Jesse Gissen