T.I. Completes Prison Sentence

The King can return to his kingdom. As of today, T.I. is officially a free man, having completed his sentence on federal gun charges, but he still has certain guidelines he has to maintain.

According to TMZ the rap superstar will be under 23 days of “supervised release,” which means he will have to be home by 11 p.m. every day, and 1 a.m. if he is performing. Tip still also has to clock in 400 hours of community service and he will be on probation for the next three years.

The Grand Hustle general began serving his time last May. As XXLMag.com previously reported, he was released to a halfway house last December. Since then he was allowed to serve out the remainder of his sentence on house arrest.

He has reportedly been working on his new album in his home studio, releasing two tracks as of late, “I’m Back” and a remix to his Grand Hustle artist B.oB.’s “Bet I Bust.” —Elan Mancini