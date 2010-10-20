T.I. “Axed” From Body Spray Endorsement Deal, Kanye Feuds With L.A. Times, Queen Latifah Nabs VH1 Show

T.I. has officially been dropped as a spokesperson by Axe Body Spray, a rep for the company informed TMZ. The announcement comes less than a week after Tip was sentenced to 11 months in jail for violating his probation. The last month-and-a-half have been a roller coaster for the ATLien, as he’s been arrested, sentenced, helped talk a jumper off a ledge and now lost an endorsement.

T.I.’s “Swagger Like Us” collaborator, Kanye West, was also in the news today (October 20), as he took to Twitter late last night to express his dismay with the Los Angeles Times and writer Chris Lee. Lee, who reviewed Ye’s Los Angeles “Runaway” screening for the Times, mistakenly called his upcoming album My Dark Twisted Fantasy. “I assumed a respected media source [like] the Los Angeles [Times] would send a [writer] that would at least have the respect to call the album…by it’s proper title,” Yeezy tweeted. “It’s called “MY BEAUTIFUL DARK TWISTED FANTASY.” His typo-laden vent session, which would soon be deleted, also accused the writer of “giving a soulless description” of Kanye’s work. Lee later apologized for the misprinted title.

Like West, Queen Latifah is bringing something new to the screen, but she’s doing it in the form of a television show. Single Ladies, an hour-long eight-episode dramady set to air on VH1. The show, which stars Stacey Dash, was originally slated to be a movie. "Once we saw an early cut of the movie we knew right away we needed to make this a series," said VH1 Executive VP of Original Programming and Production, Jeff Olde, in a statement. The series is set to premier in July 2011. —Adam Fleischer